Martha Bartel Chaffin LeQuieu
Martha Bartel Chaffin LeQuieu, of Malvern, passed away on May 23, 2020 at UAMS in Little Rock.  She is predeceased by her parents, Opal and Clayton Bartel of Arkadelphia; brother, Marvin who died as a baby, and her husband Pete LeQuieu. 
She is survived by her sister, Norma Kidder and husband Doug; daughter, Karla Sloan and husband Charles Van Deventer; step-sons, Toney LeQuieu and wife Elizabeth and Billy LeQuieu and wife Stacy, as well as grandchildren (who were a source of so much joy) Gracie Sloan, Cassie Sloan, Carrie Sloan, Noah Van Deventer, Olivia Van Deventer, Ashley LeQuieu, Brooklyn LeQuieu, Rachel LeQuieu, Dillon LeQuieu and wife Tristan and their daughters Addi and Kori.
Due to COVID services were postponed, but a celebration of the amazing life of this strong, smart and unconditionally loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend will be held this Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 at Ouachita Valley Fellowship in Malvern.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ouachita Valley Fellowship or the animal rescue of your choice. Her faith and her family (including her church family) came first, but she also had a special place in her heart for the many dogs and puppies that randomly showed up at her house over the years.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
