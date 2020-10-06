Martha Diane Dixson, 55, of Malvern stepped into eternity with Jesus on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1965. Though her time here was brief, she impacted countless lives, especially as a Christ Follower, Gold Star Mother, and Cancer Warrior. She leaves a legacy of sincere faith in her Heavenly Father and a fierce love for those closest to her.

Martha had a servant's heart, passionate determination, and a generous spirit. Her adventures often involved a motorcycle or dancing shoes. She defied odds all her life with strength and courage that continue to testify to God's grace. God blessed her and He blessed us with her.

She is forever loved and deeply missed by her daughters: Virginia (Manoj) Wagley, Jamie (Brad) Hogue, and Amber Wiggins; her grandchildren: Mason, Isaiah, Zane, & Jeremiah Wagley, and Austin, Eliana, & Everlyn Hogue; her siblings: Ann Robbins, Louise Samuel, and Frank Dixson; and many other family and friends. She was reunited in Glory with her son, Donovan Witham, and her parents George Junior Dixson, Maxine Beck, and Alvin Earles.

Martha is now held in the arms of her forever dance partner, Jesus Christ. Oh, what a sweet day it will be to see her again and hear how her eternal story has unfolded on that side of Heaven.

The family invites all who knew and loved Martha to join them for visitation on Tuesday, October 6 from 6-8 p.m. and a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, Arkansas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store