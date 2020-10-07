1/1
Martha Jean Beasley
1944 - 2020
Martha Jean Beasley, age 76, of Malvern passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.  She was born May 18, 1944, in Malvern, the daughter of the late Burley and Geraldine Bailey Wilson.  She worked at Malvern Nursing Home until her retirement.  She was a member of Jehovah's Witness and she loved to cook.  Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dale Beasley and her son, Ron Beasley. 
 
Survivors include her children, Shannon Beasley, Joseph Beasley, Chad Beasley, Karmen Scott and Kristi Nix; one sister, Joan Denham; thirteen grandchildren, Amy Scott, Jason Scott, Samantha Scott, Ronald Shawn Beasley Jr., Christopher Ryan Beasley, Tyler Beasley, Allison Beasley, Michelle Beasley, Roy Joseph Beasley Jr., Kristen Taylor Davidson, Brandon Chase Davidson, Mason Anthony Davidson and Jeremy Grant Beasley and 19 great-great grandchildren.  
 
Graveside services will be Friday, October 9 at 2:00pm at Alford Cemetery with Rob Shultz officiating.  Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 PM
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Alford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
