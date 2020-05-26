Martha Jean House, 83 of Malvern, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1937 to the late John and Rosie Harris Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Michael Ray and Terry Lee Jackson.
Jean is survived by sons, Rickey (Nancy Buckingham) Jackson and Randy Jackson, daughter, Janice (David) Hicks, sisters, Sarah Arthur and Joyce Beasley, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services by Ashby Funeral Home will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Fairplay Cemetery with Bro. Donis Smead officiating.
On line guestbook at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.