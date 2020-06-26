Marty Morgan, age 56, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born December 5, 1963, in Hot Springs, the son of William Dan and Shirley Davis Morgan. Marty was of the Baptist faith and attended Third Baptist Church. He was a member of the Bee Hive bowlers. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, W. R. "Bill" and Thelma Morgan and Oscar and Alpha Davis.
Survivors, parents, Dan and Shirley Morgan of Bismarck; aunt, Melissa Morgan Elrod (Garry) of Benton; cousins, Jonathan and Suzanne Elrod, Colby and Emily Elrod and Christian and Madeline Elrod Shelton and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26 from 4:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Tom Strike officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines, face mask are required and follow social distancing. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Britt Wright, Jim Paul Franks, James Pennington, Lloyd and Esther Rook, CM Phillips, Mark Phillips, Mickey and Julie Garrett and other members of Third Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Third Baptist Church Missions, 817 W Young Street, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Survivors, parents, Dan and Shirley Morgan of Bismarck; aunt, Melissa Morgan Elrod (Garry) of Benton; cousins, Jonathan and Suzanne Elrod, Colby and Emily Elrod and Christian and Madeline Elrod Shelton and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26 from 4:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Tom Strike officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines, face mask are required and follow social distancing. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Britt Wright, Jim Paul Franks, James Pennington, Lloyd and Esther Rook, CM Phillips, Mark Phillips, Mickey and Julie Garrett and other members of Third Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Third Baptist Church Missions, 817 W Young Street, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.