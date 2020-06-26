Marty Morgan
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marty Morgan, age 56, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.  He was born December 5, 1963, in Hot Springs, the son of William Dan and Shirley Davis Morgan.  Marty was of the Baptist faith and attended Third Baptist Church.  He was a member of the Bee Hive bowlers.  He is preceded in death by his grandparents, W. R. "Bill" and Thelma Morgan and Oscar and Alpha Davis.
Survivors, parents, Dan and Shirley Morgan of Bismarck; aunt, Melissa Morgan Elrod (Garry) of Benton; cousins, Jonathan and Suzanne Elrod, Colby and Emily Elrod and Christian and Madeline Elrod Shelton and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26 from 4:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. 
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Tom Strike officiating.  Please follow COVID guidelines, face mask are required and follow social distancing.  Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.  Honorary pallbearers will be Britt Wright, Jim Paul Franks, James Pennington, Lloyd and Esther Rook, CM Phillips, Mark Phillips, Mickey and Julie Garrett and other members of Third Baptist Church. 
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Third Baptist Church Missions, 817 W Young Street, Malvern, AR 72104.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved