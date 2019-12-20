|
|
Marvin D. Patrick, 73, of Malvern, Ark. passed away on November 30, 2019 at his home.
He was born August 22, 1946 in Malvern to Dewey and Rosie Patrick. He loved spending time boating on Lake Hamilton and deer hunting.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dora "Dodie" Patrick; two sisters, Irene Parker of Malvern and Evonne Fleming of Russellville; nieces, nephews, many friends and his little 'Yorkie' buddy, Teddi. All will miss him dearly.
He was employed at Union Carbide/Stratcor for 44 years, retiring in 2010 due to health issues. He was an original member of the Frontier Funtimers, Lepere Hunting Club of Huttig, Ark., National Guard and MHS School Leopards football team "Chain Gang" for over 25 years.
Visitation was held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel, with graveside services at Lone Hill Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. with Melvin Efird and Bro. Jeff Efird officiating. Pallbearers were Eugene Henshaw, Keith Henshaw, Franklin Patrick, and Jim Long. Honorary pallbearers were Tommie Adams, Dr. Larry Brashears and Dr. Ray Bollen.
Thanks to the HSC Medical Center, nurses, staff and Dr. May. Also Baptist Health Hospice - nurse Dayna Garrett RN. Special thanks to his cousin, Louise Norwood, who was his caregiver during his final days.
Arrangements were entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home, Malvern, Ark.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2019