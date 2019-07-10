|
Mary Alice (Overton) Petrarca, 83, of Springdale, AR., passed away July 5, 2019. She was born October 11, 1935 to Linnie & Harold Overton, and graduated Malvern High School in 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, parents, and brother Franklin.
Mary is survived by her children Karen Petrarca, Springdale, AR., Frank (Theresa) Petrarca, Carmel, IN., Mike Petrarca, South Chicago Heights, IL., grandchildren Lindsey (Adam) Dickerson, Franklin (Robin) Petrarca, great-granddaughter Giuliana, all of Carmel, IN.
Mary also leaves behind a beloved extended family and many friends.
Visitation Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, Arkansas, Friday July 12, 1-2pm, with funeral service immediately following with Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina officiating.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local humane society.
A special thanks to Highland Onocology, Fayetteville.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on July 10, 2019