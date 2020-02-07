|
Mary Belle Dodson Mackey, age 99, of Lono passed away Friday February 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Holly Springs, Arkansas the daughter of John Henry and Bessie Launius Dodson. Mary Belle was a homemaker and member of the Lono Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 68 years, Tom Mackey, an infant daughter and son, also sons, Donny and Rick Mackey, brothers, Boyd Eugene and Ferrell Dodson and sister Palmer House.
Survivors are sons, Bob Mackey (wife Cathy), Danny Mackey (wife Lynn) all of Lono, daughter, Tommie Rash (husband R.L.) of Sheridan, daughter-in-law, Sonya Mackey of Lono, sister-in-law's, Jane Dodson and Sylvia Perry, grandchildren, Mark Rash (wife Tammy), Shawn Rash (wife Jill), Medea Mackey, Mandy Wilson (husband Nathan), Hayley Hughes, Alissa West (Husband Shannon), Landon Mackey, twelve great-great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday February 10, from 2-4PM at Regency.
Funeral will be 10AM Monday, February 11, in the Lono Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Calvin E. Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lono Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shawn Rash, Mark Rash, Cole Elledge, Jonathan Rash, Drew Waters, Gavin Alston and Nathan Wilson
A special thanks to caregivers, Gay, Brittany, Stephanie, and Nancy Draper and especially Landon Mackey.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Lono Cemetery Association.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 8, 2020