Mary E. Thomason age 77 of Malvern passed away October 10, 2019. She was born April 16, 1942 in Malvern to Willie Van and Colvia Bryant Felty. Mary was a member of Cooper Assembly of God Church and retired from Chamber Door. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Paul Felty and two step sons Kurt and Kelly Thomason.
Mary loved to cook, sew, camp, and was an animal lover. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by them.
Survivors include her husband Jeff Thomason, to whom she married on January 17, 1966 sons: Darrell (Angela) Thomason, Jerry Thomason and adopted daughter Sarah DelaCruz, grandchildren, Heather and Ellie Thomason all of Malvern. and brothers Sherman Felty of California and Virgle Felty of Hot Springs.
A Visitation and Time of Remembrance will be held Sunday October 13, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the family's home 4172 Sand Road, Malvern AR.
Per Mary's wishes her body was donated to the Genesis Anatomical Program so she maybe could help others.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019