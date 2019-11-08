|
|
Mary Evelyn Nealey Bishop, 93, of Lake Village died Thursday, November 7 in Lake Village, Arkansas. Mary was born August 19, 1926 in Selma, AR. She is the daughter of the late James and Lois(Robinson) Nealey. She was married to LJ Bishop for 59 years. She worked for McRae's as a Sales Clerk for many years. Mary was a master seamstress who could sew anything you could imagine. She learned the lost art of tatting at the age of sixty-five, and had her work displayed at the State Capitol. She was the Fawnwood EHC Woman of the Year for multiple consecutive years. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Travis Nealey, Jimmy Nealey, and two sisters, Gladys Smith, and Betty Kirtley. She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Ann White of Lake Village, AR, Marsha Dodson (David) of Lake Village, AR and Wanda Floriani (Randy) of Malvern, AR, and one son, Robert Bishop (Carol) of North Little Rock, AR, one brother, George Nealey of Berlin Heights, OH, ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.Visitation Sunday, November 10 from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Bishop-King Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Monday, November 11 at Lake Village Baptist Church. Burial following Holy Innocents Cemetery, Lake Village. More information at www.bishopkingfuneralhome.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2019