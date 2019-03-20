Mary Evelyn Rhea, 80, of Malvern, passed away on March 18, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1938 in Malvern to the late Benjamin Jackson Martin and Sadie Marie Otts Griffin. Mary was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and faithfully attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Charles (Mac) Griffin, sister, Cora Branch, brothers, Billy Jack, Lloyd, Ralph and Fred Martin and great grandchild, Maggie Welch.

Mary is survived by her sons, Clendon (Joan) Rhea of Texas, Greg (Janet) Rhea of Malvern, Stephen (Candice) Rhea of Hot Springs, daughters, Tammy Propst of Benton, Susie (Steve) Bennett of Kansas, Laura (Jeff) Carnahan of Malvern, Debra (James) Bearden of Benton and Beth (Chris) Courtney of Kansas; brothers, Jerry Martin of Vilonia and Ronnie Martin of Vilonia, Donnie Martin of North Carolina, sisters, Leila Strickland of Benton, Linda Strickland of Florida and Kathy Dietrich of Malvern, twenty four grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 609 Collie Street, Malvern, Arkansas. The family will visit with friends at the Malvern Community Center, 1800 Moline Street following the service. Flowers may be delivered from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 pm to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Malvern the day of the service.

