Mary Evelyn Walton
1939 - 2020
Mary Evelyn Walton, age 80, of Malvern passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.  She was born July 8, 1939 in Camden the daughter of the late Christian and Mary Elva Langley Barnes.  She was a member of Sardis Primitive Baptist Church.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Junior Walton; brother, Charles Edward Barnes; sister, Verna Romerz and step-father, Ray Spurlin.

Survivors, sons, Terry Walton (JoAnn) of Malvern, Ken Walton (Millie) of Harrisburg, Troy Walton (Mary) of Joplin, Missouri and Jimmy Spurlin (Tina) of Malvern; sister, Janie Arrants of Sumner, Washington; nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 20 at 2:00pm at Lono Cemetery with Elder Jesse Stripland officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior at cemetery.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guest book at reencyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
