Mary Evelyn Walton, age 80, of Malvern passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born July 8, 1939 in Camden the daughter of the late Christian and Mary Elva Langley Barnes. She was a member of Sardis Primitive Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Junior Walton; brother, Charles Edward Barnes; sister, Verna Romerz and step-father, Ray Spurlin.
Survivors, sons, Terry Walton (JoAnn) of Malvern, Ken Walton (Millie) of Harrisburg, Troy Walton (Mary) of Joplin, Missouri and Jimmy Spurlin (Tina) of Malvern; sister, Janie Arrants of Sumner, Washington; nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 20 at 2:00pm at Lono Cemetery with Elder Jesse Stripland officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at cemetery.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.