Mary Faye Barnes Williams, age 88, of Morrilton, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born January 18, 1931 in Grant County, a daughter of the late Calvin Barnes and the late Zelma Wilkinson Barnes. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was retired from the Farmers Home Administration- USDA.
She is survived by two sons: Gary Williams of Malvern and Richard "Rick" (Patti) Williams of Beebe; one daughter: Natalie "Suzanne" (Fred) Williams-Hill of Morrilton; three grandsons: Nicholas Ryan Williams, Burl Travis (Staci) Williams, and Cody Hill; four granddaughters: Jessica Lynn (Joey) Handley, Natalie Anne (Josh) Williams, Rachel Elizabeth (David) Williams, and Lacy (Keith) Robertson; 11 great-grandchildren: Addyson Williams, Mason Clark Williams, Michael Handley, Cache Robertson, Caylee Drue Williams, Heston James Williams, Cord Burl Williams, Case Lee Williams, Travis Knox Williams, Jack Otelious Handley, and Avery Kymber Robertson; one sister: Anna Sue Caple; and a niece that has been like a daughter: Donna Sue Caple (Paul) Golden and children: Jon Whitt and Grant Golden; and two nephews: Darrell (Staci) Barnes and Juan (Lynn) Caple.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Burl Clark Williams; two brothers: J.D. Barnes and Bill Barnes; daughter-in-law: Melinda "Mo" Williams; brother-in-law: Don Caple; and a nephew: Danny Barnes.
Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, at Harris Chapel with Bro. Sonny Harvison and Bro. Joey McDermott officiating. Interment was at Big Creek Cemetery near Malvern. Pallbearers were Darrell Barnes, Juan Caple, Jon Whitt Golden, Nicholas Williams, Travis Williams, and Grant Golden. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2019