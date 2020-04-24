|
|
Mary Frances Phillips Key, age 90 of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and formerly of Leola, Arkansas, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in South Haven, Mississippi. She was born in Leola, Arkansas on April 23, 1929 to the late David W. Phillips and Coy Ellen Jones Phillips. She graduated from Carthage High School. Mrs. Key was the widow of the late John Ross Key, to whom she was married on Christmas Day, 1947 in Leola. She and her family moved to Taylor, Michigan, where she reared her children and was an Avon Lady. They moved to West Monroe, Louisiana in 1979, where, with her daughter, Janet, owned All Season Flowers florist. After retirement, she and her husband moved back to Leola, where they opened Christmas tree farms in the 1990's. Mr. Key preceded her in death on September 1, 2012. She had been an active member of Hunter Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, John Key, Jr. and his wife, Pat, David Key and his wife, Dot, Phillip Key and his wife Doreen, Janet Key Downs and her husband Darryl, and R. Mark Key and his wife Lynette; grandchildren, John Key, III, Chris and Heather Key, Casey and Stacy Key, Keith Willard, Nathan and Amy Key, Hayley Key, Jeremy and Meredith Downs, Jason and Jessica Downs, and Matthew and Aleah Key; great-grandchildren, John Michael Key, Kimber, Scotty, and James Key, Aiden and Aven Key, Chloe and Dylan Key, Allison Willard, Zakk and Trey Key, Harrison Gilbert, Taylor Downs, Callie and Cayden Downs, Colson Key, Ricky Axton and Scotty Chandler; great-great-grandchild, Leo Key; nieces and nephews, Penny and Cedric Granger, Sidney, Derek and Lauren Phillips, and Owen, Dax and Maggie.
Mrs. Key was also preceded in death by her brother, Don W. Phillips.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020 at one-thirty o'clock at Hunter Chapel Cemetery, Dallas County, with Reverend Tammy Harrell officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home of Malvern, Arkansas.
A memorial service will be held in the fall at the family's farm, the time and date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mineral Wells United Methodist Church, 5400 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi; www.mwumc.com.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2020