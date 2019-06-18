Home

J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Mary Jane Spears


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane Spears Obituary
Mary Jane Spears, age 69 of Willow, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern. She was born on January 31, 1950 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to the late George M. Spears and Opal Jane Campbell Spears. Mary Jane was a Christian. She loved making flower arrangements, crafting, and spending time with her family. She was always cracking jokes and was the life of the party. Three words that sum up her life are: Mother, Grandmother, and Loved.
She is survived by her children, Georgena Euteneier (Michael), and Brenda Smith (Teddy); a sister, Patricia Land; grandchildren, Michael, Chris, Amanda, and Courtney Logozzo, Allen Verhage, and Kayla Euteneier; great-grandchildren, Kameryn Beasley, Brylie and Aubrey Smith, Elliyana, Brayton, Grayson, Dreyden, and Damion Logozzo, Ezekiel Downey, and Carson Wilcox; and other family members, Tony, Donnie, Eric, Devin, and Tracey; and her fur baby, Zoey, whom she loved very much.
Mary Jane was also preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Jack, and Jim, and her dear friend, Lou.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to help the family with Mary Jane's final expenses.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 18, 2019
