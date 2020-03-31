|
|
Mary Jo Voss, age 88 of Tulip passed away on March 29, 2020 at her son's home.
She was born August 02, 1931 in Tulip, Arkansas the daughter of the late Roy and Mary D. Caughman. Mary Jo married Austin C. Voss on January 1st 1950 and they were married until his death in 1991. Mary Jo was an exceptional homemaker and enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting and participating in the County Fair and winning many blue ribbons. She also was employed by Samons Ready to Wear in Malvern for 17 years. She was instrumental in forming the Harp Extension Homemakers Club in 1961 and until her death she was the only charter member left. Mary Jo was awarded with a 50 year membership plaque from the Hot Spring and Dallas Counties Extension Clubs on her 80th Birthday. Among her many interests were the Tulip-Princeton Fire Department, Tulip Extension Club and the restoration of the Old Tulip Schoolhouse where she had attended grade school now a part of the Historic Register. She was a Presbyterian and attended the Tulip Presbyterian Church.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Austin C. Voss, four sisters Ora Ann Rodgers, Selina Rodgers, Rowena Caraway, Isla Laird of Hot Springs and one brother Charlton Caughman.
She is survived by two daughters Phyllis Voss of Cabot and Paula Duchene and husband Philippe Duchene of New York and one son William Voss D.D.S. and wife Lainie of Malvern: four grandchildren, Lili Duchene of Washington D.C., Mary Katherine Voss of Dallas, Austin Voss and Nicholas Voss of Malvern, many loved nieces and nephews.
No visitation is planned.
Graveside services will be 10:00AM Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Round Hill Cemetery with Reverend Troy Cate officiating.
The family would like to thank Arbor Oaks Nurses and staff for all their love and kindness to Mary Jo.
Memorials may be made to the Round Hill Cemetery Association P.O. Box 1226 Malvern, AR 72104
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2020