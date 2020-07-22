I've known Mary Catherine since we were very young. Rosie and I were classmates. And, of course, Lynn is such a part of my life. Reverend Mitchell, the town historian, Ms. Johnnie Mitchell, I taught band (bass clarinet, I think) at Wilson, Buck, the twins, so many of the family. I knew Mary as one of the best cooks. I don't think she ever gave me all the ingredients for her dressing. In any case, I saw her frequently around town. I would like to commend Buck and Terrence for their faithfulness in caring for Mary, as well as others in the family who shared her care. God is so good to all of us. Family, I know you miss Mary, but in the coming days, God's love will flow through you and bring you peace. May His countenance shine upon you and give you that peace.

Laura Hunter

Friend