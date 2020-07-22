1/1
Mary Katheryn (Mitchell) Murphy
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Katheryn Mitchell Murphy was born December 11, 1949 in Carthage, Arkansas to the late Charlie Lee Mitchell and Mary Sarvella Allen.
She was one of 10 children. Two preceded her in death. Mary was a quiet, loving person who enjoyed people. In May 1960, she moved to Malvern, Arkansas with her family. Mary attended A.A Wilson High School in Malvern and later relocated to Los Angeles, California with her sister Rosie.
In her passing, Mary leaves behind 3 brothers: Charles Edward Mitchell. Rev. Henry L. Mitchell (Johnnie) and Lloyd Henry Mitchell (Debra); 4 sisters: Rosie Marie Reed, Martha Lynn Summerville (Willie), Margretta Grayer (Michael), Loretta Mitchell and many other relatives and friends.
Sis. Murphy's Home Going Celebration will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Victory Praise and Worship Church, Malvern. A visitation will be Wednesday, July 22nd, from 3:00-7:00 pm, at Victory Praise and Worship Church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery, in Carthage, Arkansas. For her full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Victory Praise and Worship Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Victory Praise and Worship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
July 22, 2020
To the Murphy and Mitchell Family I was sadden to hear of Mary death. May God Bless your families during this time of loss. Rest in Peace Mary.
Dr George Singleton
July 22, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family in the loss of their love one!!! Praying for each of you!! RIL “KAT”!!! You are missed already!!
Cheryl Weaver Bryant
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest In Loving Peace My Beautiful Cousin
Bully Ray Mitchell
Family
July 22, 2020
My condolence goes out to the Murphy and Mitchell family, l pray that God will give you strength in this time of sorrow.
Margaret Oliver Banks
Friend
July 22, 2020
My Heartfelt Sympathy goes out to the entire Murphy and Mitchell Family in your great loss may God give you strenght in the days ahead may God Bless you is our prayers. Mr.& Mrs. John H.Primm
charlotte primm
Friend
July 22, 2020
r your family and friends.
Magnet Cove United Church
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dorithy Willis
Teacher
July 21, 2020
I've known Mary Catherine since we were very young. Rosie and I were classmates. And, of course, Lynn is such a part of my life. Reverend Mitchell, the town historian, Ms. Johnnie Mitchell, I taught band (bass clarinet, I think) at Wilson, Buck, the twins, so many of the family. I knew Mary as one of the best cooks. I don't think she ever gave me all the ingredients for her dressing. In any case, I saw her frequently around town. I would like to commend Buck and Terrence for their faithfulness in caring for Mary, as well as others in the family who shared her care. God is so good to all of us. Family, I know you miss Mary, but in the coming days, God's love will flow through you and bring you peace. May His countenance shine upon you and give you that peace.
Laura Hunter
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stella Murdock
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
joyce murdock hogan
Friend
July 21, 2020
joyce murdock hogan
Friend
July 20, 2020
We will always love you Mis Sista Mama AUNTIE Kat
Archie Thomas
Family
July 20, 2020
Praying for the family!!!
Charnaley Marshall
Family
July 20, 2020
So sorry sir your loss! The family have my heartfelt sympathy. Praying and uplifting the family!
Laverne Smith-Joned
July 20, 2020
I''am going to miss her very much.we close to each other.I didn't get a chance to be there for her.But long as I know from my heart we talk an she understood that is what matters.we knew each other like that.another person in my life is gone.but never will be forgotten.Rest In GOD ARM now.
EVA BEARD MORGAN
Friend
July 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family; I knew Kat in school and remember her as a gentle and sweet lady. May you rest in eternal peace!
Ola Faye Walker
Friend
July 20, 2020
I offer my condolences to the Murphy and Mitchell family. Mary was a classmate and had a loveable sense of humor. I'm sure her family will dearly miss her.
Rosalind Ivory
Classmate
July 20, 2020
I'm going miss visiting my cousin when I come home. I'm so sorry that I can't be with my family at this time. I will be praying for all of you. Kat will be forever loved and missed.
Linda Smith
Family
July 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I pray that the Lord will comfort and strengthen you today and the days ahead.
Teresa Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved