Mary Katheryn Mitchell Murphy was born December 11, 1949 in Carthage, Arkansas to the late Charlie Lee Mitchell and Mary Sarvella Allen.
She was one of 10 children. Two preceded her in death. Mary was a quiet, loving person who enjoyed people. In May 1960, she moved to Malvern, Arkansas with her family. Mary attended A.A Wilson High School in Malvern and later relocated to Los Angeles, California with her sister Rosie.
In her passing, Mary leaves behind 3 brothers: Charles Edward Mitchell. Rev. Henry L. Mitchell (Johnnie) and Lloyd Henry Mitchell (Debra); 4 sisters: Rosie Marie Reed, Martha Lynn Summerville (Willie), Margretta Grayer (Michael), Loretta Mitchell and many other relatives and friends.
Sis. Murphy's Home Going Celebration will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Victory Praise and Worship Church, Malvern. A visitation will be Wednesday, July 22nd, from 3:00-7:00 pm, at Victory Praise and Worship Church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery, in Carthage, Arkansas. For her full obituary and online guestbook: www.brandonsmortuary.com.