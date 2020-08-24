1/
Mary Lee Shuffield
1926 - 2020
Mary Lee Shuffield, age 93 of Rockport, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1926 in Brown Springs, Arkansas to the late George Parrish and Mary Alice Davidson. Reared and educated in Donaldson, she was the widow of the late J. D. Shuffield, who preceded her in death in 1989. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Shuffield loved to make quilts and work crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Jimmie Shuffield and his wife, Debbie of Rockport; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Shuffield was also preceded in death by a son, Doug Shuffield; a daughter, Mary Ellen Shuffield Robbins; and by two brothers, Guy Parrish and Roy Parrish.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
