Mary Patricia Fitzgerald Vik, age 91, of Malvern passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born February 6, 1929 in Meadville, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late John and Iva Johnson Fitzgerald. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Francis Gordon Vik; sisters, Margaret Anderson, Jane Lauretta Day, Helen Gall and Elizabeth Gilbert and her brothers, James Fitzgerald and John Fitzgerald. Mary enjoyed baking and sewing. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors, six children, Richard Vik of Amarillo, Texas, Terry Vik and wife Pamela Potts of Texarkana, Arkansas, Wendy Vik and husband Roger Roe of Malvern, Deborah Vik Kostelza of Arkadelphia, Aaron Vik and wife Carolyn Moore of Glenwood, Janet Vik and husband Greg Scholer of Hot Springs; two stepchildren, Norman Fairbanks of New York and Robert Vik of Texas; brother, William Fitzgerald; sister, Judy Redeye; 33 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
A walk through viewing will be held Wednesday, April 29, from 3:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. We ask that you follow Covid-19 guidelines that no more than 10 people at a time and you keep the CDC recommended distance of 6 feet.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, April 30, at 2:00pm at Shiloh Cemetery in Jessieville, Arkansas with Rev James Sanders officiating.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 29, 2020