Matt Crabtree, age 35, of Malvern passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born March 8, 1985, in Vancouver, Washington the son of the late Reginald "Reggie" and Peggy Whybark Crabtree. Matt enjoyed fishing.
Survivors, wife, whom he married November 19, 2016, Casey Songer Crabtree of Malvern; sons, Christian Songer of Malvern; daughter, Lyzebeth Songer-Crabtree of Malvern; brothers, Jeffrey Crabtree, Desmond Crabtree, Ritchard Crabtree and Russell Crabtree; sisters, Brenda Rofkahr, Rhonda Moore and Darci Woodall and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.