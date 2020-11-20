Mattie Nolen, 69 of Malvern, Arkansas transitioned from Labor to Reward on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. Mattie Nolen was born March 23, 1951 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to the late Charlie & Corrine Jones.
Mattie graduated from Malvern High School. She later received a certificate of completion in Interior Decoration from Ouachita Vocational Technical School, a certificate of completion as a Certified Nursing Assistant and graduated from ABC Barber College as a Licensed Barber.
Mattie accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Deliverance Temple Institute. She was a member of Women of Purpose, loved the Lord, and had a strong affection for studying the bible. Mattie's favorite pass time was shopping and she had a servant's heart. She would give her time and resources to the elderly, young mothers and others.
Mattie worked for Hot Spring County Memorial Hospital. She was also the owner of Spic N Span Janitorial Services for several years and a Barber. Mattie retired from the Malvern School District in 2017.
Mattie was preceded in the death by: Husband Cortez Nolen; Parents Charlie and Corrine Jones; Brother: John Jones. Mattie leaves to cherish her memories her daughters Jwan Baughn of Malvern, Arkansas, Sonya Baughn Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Virginia Baughn of Washington, DC;son: Theodore (Courtney) Baughn of Mayflower, Arkansas; grandchildren: Kinnedy Elyse Johnson, Maddison Yasmin Johnson, Justice Johnson, Mya Baughn, Ava Baughn, Halle Baughn;sister Laura Gulley and one brother McNeil (Francine) Jones of Malvern, Arkansas. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Reserve Seating; Lawn Chairs Welcome.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you please make donations to The Mattie Baughn Act of Love Scholarship. Online Donations in the memory of Mattie Baughn: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Give2UAPTC
Checks should be made out to the UAPTC Foundation (include Mattie Baughn's name in the memo field on the check).
Mail them to: UAPTC FoundationAttn: Michele Grainger, Finance Manager 3000 West Scenic Dr. North Little Rock, AR 72118. Visitation: 12pm-5pm Friday, November 20th Funeral: 11am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bank OZK Stage. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 337-0100 www.samuellvanceandsons.com