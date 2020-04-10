Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
For more information about
Maude Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maude Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maude Eve (Roberson) Williams


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maude Eve (Roberson) Williams Obituary
On November 18, 1935, Farrie Robinson Gentry was blessed with a precious daughter Maude Eve Roberson Williams, in Antoine, Arkansas. Maude completed her journey on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Maude was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Coleman; one son, Willie Earl Williams Jr; four brothers: Cortez Roberson, Harry Roberson, Terrell Roberson and Joe Roberson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Willie E. Williams; three loving daughters: Beverly Williams of Malvern, Bonnie Ankton (Lewis) of Hot Springs and Debra McClenton (Frankie) of Malvern; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; special friend, Feaster Moore and a host of other relatives, friends.??There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., outside at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern on Saturday, March 11, 2020. There will be a visitation on Friday, March 10, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern. Ms. Maude's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -