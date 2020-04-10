|
On November 18, 1935, Farrie Robinson Gentry was blessed with a precious daughter Maude Eve Roberson Williams, in Antoine, Arkansas. Maude completed her journey on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Maude was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Coleman; one son, Willie Earl Williams Jr; four brothers: Cortez Roberson, Harry Roberson, Terrell Roberson and Joe Roberson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Willie E. Williams; three loving daughters: Beverly Williams of Malvern, Bonnie Ankton (Lewis) of Hot Springs and Debra McClenton (Frankie) of Malvern; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; special friend, Feaster Moore and a host of other relatives, friends.??There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., outside at Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern on Saturday, March 11, 2020. There will be a visitation on Friday, March 10, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern. Ms. Maude's full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2020