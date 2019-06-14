Max Elwood Swayze, age 84, of Gifford, died Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, at his home. He was born at his family's home on Sulphur Springs Road on June 23, 1934 to the late Efram D. Swayze and Tabitha Ross Swayze. Reared and educated in Hot Spring County, Mr. Swayze served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for 48 years, and was employed by Hoskins Trucking, and later, Diamond State Trucking, for 25 of those years. He was a farmer and for many years, had a lawnmower repair shop at his residence. Mr. Swayze was an avid deer hunter. He attended Francois Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Arnetha Johnson Swayze, to whom he was married on March 11, 1955; for children, Michael Swayze of Lonsdale, Roger Swayze of Malvern, Jamie Swayze and Jobe Swayze, both of Gifford; two sisters, Janet Covington of Lavern, Texas, and Jean Pilcher of Bismarck; and by many other relatives and friends.

Mr. Swayze was also preceded in death by two daughters, Tabitha Swayze Barnhart and Susan Swayze Shields, and by 10 siblings, James, Robert, Elbert, Sonny, Buddy, Mary, Linnie, Rosa Lee, Blanche Faye, and Martha.

The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Friday evening, June 14, 2019, from six until eight o'clock.

Graveside service with Military Honors provided by an Honor Guard from the United States Navy, will be on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the Francois Cemetery at Gifford with Brother Gary Ryan officiating.

Memorials may be made in Max's name to Arkansas Hospice, 628 Malvern Avenue, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71901.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary