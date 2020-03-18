|
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Mayble Evelyn (Taylor) Loyd, of Malvern, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mayble was born June 30, 1930 to Tracy and Bertha Taylor. Evelyn loved to fish, craft, and spend time with family, but first and foremost, she loved Jesus and the church, ministering to everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Edna Wesolowski, Rachel Hendrix, and Opal Godsby, two sons Kenny Joe Loyd, and Paul Allen Loyd, and many other beloved friends and family.
She is survived by two grandchildren Brandy Loyd-Smith and her husband Nic Smith and James Roberts and his wife Elizabeth Arias and six great-grandchildren, Aly-Jo Reylin Loydsmith, Cathryn Loydsmith, Chase Westbrook, Nicole Burek, and Andrew Burek, along with many other adopted children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Central Gospel Lighthouse in Malvern Arkansas with services to follow at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Godsby, Jason Godsby, Doug Lawrence, and Junior Wesolowski. Burial will follow at Lonehill Cemetery at Social Hill.
If there is a government limit on group meeting size, the funeral will be limited to family only. Also for those who do not want to get out due to the circumstances, we will be airing the funeral live at Central Gospel Lighthouse on facebook.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Ashby's funeral home to cover final burial expenses.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2020