Melva Smith Mayton, 98, passed away November 13, 2020 at Thrive at Augusta, Assisted Living in Augusta, GA. Melva was born on July 21, 1922 in Patmos, Arkansas, to John and Anne Smith.



Following World War II, she married her long time sweetheart, Frank Mayton, on July 18, 1946 in Hope, Arkansas where they lived and welcomed a daughter, Betty, in late 1947. The Mayton's moved to Malvern, Arkansas in 1951 where together they began Mayton Construction. Mrs. Mayton was active both in the family business, as well as their daughter's life. She was an active member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Malvern, AR, where she participated in the choir and altar guild. A wonderful cook, she contributed to all special events.



Mrs. Mayton is preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings and her beloved husband, Frank T. Mayton. After his death, she moved to Augusta, GA to be near her daughter and family



She is survived by her daughter, Betty Mayton Powell (Dr. J. Nicholas Powell) of Augusta, GA., and granddaughters, Kathryn Mayton Powell Vincent (Scott) of Nashville, TN and Lauren Nicholas Powell Land (Adam) of Augusta, GA. The light of her life were her great-grandchildren, John Powell Vincent (7), Franklin Samuel Land (5) and Anne Nicholas Mayton Land (3). Mrs. Mayton is also survived by a niece, Patricia Smith Keaton Hendrickson (Gary) of Texarkana, Texas, a sister-in-law, Nancy Mayton, Bryant, AR and many Mayton nieces, nephews and their spouses. She loved all of them and was adored by them.



Special thanks to the staff at Thrive Augusta, Regency Hospice, and her dear friend, Mrs. Willie Felton for her visits and care through these last years.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the New Hope Cemetery in Patmos, AR with Rev. Jeff Ladd officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines, social distancing and face mask required.



Memorial contributions may be made to Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Thomas Green, 446 Gifford Road, Malvern, AR 72104 or The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.



Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, with special thanks to Poteet Funeral Home in Augusta, GA.

