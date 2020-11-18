1/1
Melva (Smith) Mayton
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melva Smith Mayton, 98, passed away November 13, 2020 at Thrive at Augusta, Assisted Living in Augusta, GA. Melva was born on July 21, 1922 in Patmos, Arkansas, to John and Anne Smith.

Following World War II, she married her long time sweetheart, Frank Mayton, on July 18, 1946 in Hope, Arkansas where they lived and welcomed a daughter, Betty, in late 1947. The Mayton's moved to Malvern, Arkansas in 1951 where together they began Mayton Construction. Mrs. Mayton was active both in the family business, as well as their daughter's life. She was an active member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Malvern, AR, where she participated in the choir and altar guild. A wonderful cook, she contributed to all special events.

Mrs. Mayton is preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings and her beloved husband, Frank T. Mayton. After his death, she moved to Augusta, GA to be near her daughter and family

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Mayton Powell (Dr. J. Nicholas Powell) of Augusta, GA., and granddaughters, Kathryn Mayton Powell Vincent (Scott) of Nashville, TN and Lauren Nicholas Powell Land (Adam) of Augusta, GA. The light of her life were her great-grandchildren, John Powell Vincent (7), Franklin Samuel Land (5) and Anne Nicholas Mayton Land (3). Mrs. Mayton is also survived by a niece, Patricia Smith Keaton Hendrickson (Gary) of Texarkana, Texas, a sister-in-law, Nancy Mayton, Bryant, AR and many Mayton nieces, nephews and their spouses. She loved all of them and was adored by them.

Special thanks to the staff at Thrive Augusta, Regency Hospice, and her dear friend, Mrs. Willie Felton for her visits and care through these last years.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the New Hope Cemetery in Patmos, AR with Rev. Jeff Ladd officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines, social distancing and face mask required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Thomas Green, 446 Gifford Road, Malvern, AR 72104 or The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern, with special thanks to Poteet Funeral Home in Augusta, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved