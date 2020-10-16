Merle Jackson was born November 1, 1928, to Rush and Thelma Fitzgerald Sulton. Merle passedaway into her heavenly home October 13, 2020 at the Presbyterian Village, Little Rock, AR.She and Sam Jackson married in November 1943. They were married sixty-two years before hispassing in 2004. To this union three children were born: Bobbie Jackson Stewart, Gary Jacksonand Russell Jackson.She is survived by her children; Bobbie Stewart, Nixa MO., Gary Jackson (Judy), Little Rock,AR., Russell (Kaye) Jackson Malvern, AR. Four grandchildren; Candy Eggert, Drew (Kory)Jackson, Julia (Darren) McGuire, Garret Jackson. Seven great-grandchildren; Taylor Eggert,Tanner Jackson, Linley Jackson, Lauren Johnson, Emily Jackson, Emma McGuire, JackMcGuire. Two great-great grandchildren; Rio Broughton, Reese Jackson. Three sisters; BettyBurton, Joyce Yount, Sue (Floyd) McDonald. A sister in-law; Frances Jackson and a host ofnieces, nephews, and friends.Merle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, grandson Chris Jackson, son in-lawJames Stewart, sister Charlotte Marlin, numerous brother and sister in-laws.She was a lifelong member of First Assembly of God in Malvern, AR. and was very active untilher health started to decline.Merle was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff of Presbyterian Village, especially Tracy,for going the extra mile in making Merle's last days spent isolated due to Covid as pleasant aspossible.Pallbearers; Drew Jackson, Garrett Jackson, Jotham Wright, Kenny Black, Landon Jackson, andTim McDonald.Honorary Pallbearers; James Pennington, Mark Kindy, Bill Otts, Steve Efird, Tommy Stiles,Doug Young, Don Spears, Dr. Roy Bollen, and Calvin Nugent.Graveside services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cypress Cemetery with Visitationstarting at 10:00am and Services to follow at 10:30am. Officiating service will be Bro. JimmyBobo and Bro. Keith Pennington.The family ask, in lieu of flowers make donations to Cypress Cemetery Association – 1633Circle Dr. Malvern, AR. 72104Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home, all condolences and tributes can be made at