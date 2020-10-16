1/1
Merle Jackson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle Jackson was born November 1, 1928, to Rush and Thelma Fitzgerald Sulton. Merle passed
away into her heavenly home October 13, 2020 at the Presbyterian Village, Little Rock, AR.
She and Sam Jackson married in November 1943. They were married sixty-two years before his
passing in 2004. To this union three children were born: Bobbie Jackson Stewart, Gary Jackson
and Russell Jackson.
She is survived by her children; Bobbie Stewart, Nixa MO., Gary Jackson (Judy), Little Rock,
AR., Russell (Kaye) Jackson Malvern, AR. Four grandchildren; Candy Eggert, Drew (Kory)
Jackson, Julia (Darren) McGuire, Garret Jackson. Seven great-grandchildren; Taylor Eggert,
Tanner Jackson, Linley Jackson, Lauren Johnson, Emily Jackson, Emma McGuire, Jack
McGuire. Two great-great grandchildren; Rio Broughton, Reese Jackson. Three sisters; Betty
Burton, Joyce Yount, Sue (Floyd) McDonald. A sister in-law; Frances Jackson and a host of
nieces, nephews, and friends.
Merle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, grandson Chris Jackson, son in-law
James Stewart, sister Charlotte Marlin, numerous brother and sister in-laws.
She was a lifelong member of First Assembly of God in Malvern, AR. and was very active until
her health started to decline.
Merle was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff of Presbyterian Village, especially Tracy,
for going the extra mile in making Merle's last days spent isolated due to Covid as pleasant as
possible.
Pallbearers; Drew Jackson, Garrett Jackson, Jotham Wright, Kenny Black, Landon Jackson, and
Tim McDonald.
Honorary Pallbearers; James Pennington, Mark Kindy, Bill Otts, Steve Efird, Tommy Stiles,
Doug Young, Don Spears, Dr. Roy Bollen, and Calvin Nugent.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cypress Cemetery with Visitation
starting at 10:00am and Services to follow at 10:30am. Officiating service will be Bro. Jimmy
Bobo and Bro. Keith Pennington.
The family ask, in lieu of flowers make donations to Cypress Cemetery Association – 1633
Circle Dr. Malvern, AR. 72104
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home, all condolences and tributes can be made at
www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved