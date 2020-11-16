1/1
Michael Bell
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Bell, age 67, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at National Park Medical Center.  He was born August 17, 1953, in Malvern, the son of the late William Orville and Mamie Inez Johnson Bell.  Michael was a member of the Sometimes Sideways band, Big Foot Hunting Club and New Beginnings Church. He also served in the Army National Guard, where he did a 6 mile run on Veteran's Day with the US flag. Michael loved to ride his Harley, traveling, hunting, cooking and gardening.  He was a friend to all and loved being a father and grandfather.  
 
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Louise Keisler; brother, Bill Bell; son, Tommy Bell; step-son, Brett Davis and nephew, Stephen Keisler.
 
Michael is survived by his wife, of 22 years, Carolyn Beason Bell; daughter, Monica Bell Heath of Malvern; step-daughter, Crystal Davis; grandchildren, Taylor Horne, Macy Horne, Makenzy Horne, Thomas Heath, Christian Heath, Colton Davis and Kamryn Swiger and many friends, too many to count.
 
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30am at Upper Antioch Cemetery with Brother Kevin Hunt officiating.  Pallbearers will be Marlin Bailey, David Baum, Colton Davis, Wayne Swayze, Dennis Nix, James Newberry, John Gilbreth and Chris Gray.  Honorary Pallbearers will be Preston Rogers, Dr. Ed Costello, John Osbourne, Justin Corley and members of the Sometimes Sideways Band and Big Foot Hunting Club. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17 from 9:00-10:00am at Regency Funeral Home. 
 
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
 
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved