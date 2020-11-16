Michael Bell, age 67, of Malvern passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at National Park Medical Center. He was born August 17, 1953, in Malvern, the son of the late William Orville and Mamie Inez Johnson Bell. Michael was a member of the Sometimes Sideways band, Big Foot Hunting Club and New Beginnings Church. He also served in the Army National Guard, where he did a 6 mile run on Veteran's Day with the US flag. Michael loved to ride his Harley, traveling, hunting, cooking and gardening. He was a friend to all and loved being a father and grandfather.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Louise Keisler; brother, Bill Bell; son, Tommy Bell; step-son, Brett Davis and nephew, Stephen Keisler.
Michael is survived by his wife, of 22 years, Carolyn Beason Bell; daughter, Monica Bell Heath of Malvern; step-daughter, Crystal Davis; grandchildren, Taylor Horne, Macy Horne, Makenzy Horne, Thomas Heath, Christian Heath, Colton Davis and Kamryn Swiger and many friends, too many to count.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30am at Upper Antioch Cemetery with Brother Kevin Hunt officiating. Pallbearers will be Marlin Bailey, David Baum, Colton Davis, Wayne Swayze, Dennis Nix, James Newberry, John Gilbreth and Chris Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Preston Rogers, Dr. Ed Costello, John Osbourne, Justin Corley and members of the Sometimes Sideways Band and Big Foot Hunting Club. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17 from 9:00-10:00am at Regency Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.