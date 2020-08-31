Michael Duane Pettit age 45 of Plainview AR passed away August 28, 2020. He was born January 1, 1975 in Modesto CA to Stanley Duane Pettit and Carol Fear. Michael had worked for Alcan Packing in Russellville. He loved to be around his family and especially his grandkids. He was also an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. Other than his father he was preceded in death by his children: Kyle Duane Pettit, Devin Lee Pettit, Trevor Gage Pettit and Allison Michelle Pettit.



Survivors include his mother: Carol Fear of Plainview AR, daughters Cassidy Pettit and Madison Pettit of Malvern, siblings: Matthew Pettit and Daniel Pettit of Russellville, Bonnie Lee and her husband Michael of Russellville and Melissa Pettit of Kentucky and his grandchildren: Everleigh Pettit and Ensleigh Pettit.



Memorial Services will be held Thursday 2:00pm September 3, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Horton officiating.

