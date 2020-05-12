Michael Hull age 58, of Poyen, passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born February 13, 1962 in Malvern the son of John Henry and Ersel Roark Hull. He attended Poyen High School, was a heavy equipment operator for McGeorge Contracting Company for many years, and attended Poyen Assembly of God Church. Michael loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Hull.
Survivors include his daughters, Alicia Davis of Hot Springs, Shasta Anderson (husband Mark) of Sherwood, Mother, Ersel Hull McDaniel of Poyen, Brothers, David Hull (wife Cathy) of Poyen, Mark Hull of Poyen, Shanon Hull (wife Margaret) of Texarkana, and Eric Hull of North Little Rock, Sister, Johna Kratz (husband Freddie) of Poyen, grandchildren, Jayda, Adeline, Carter, and Hudson and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, May 14, at 11:00am at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Reverend Mike Sullivan and Jason Keisler officiating.
