Michael Hull
1962 - 2020
Michael Hull age 58, of Poyen, passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born February 13, 1962 in Malvern the son of John Henry and Ersel Roark Hull. He attended Poyen High School, was a heavy equipment operator for McGeorge Contracting Company for many years, and attended Poyen Assembly of God Church. Michael loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Hull.

Survivors include his daughters, Alicia Davis of Hot Springs, Shasta Anderson (husband Mark) of Sherwood, Mother, Ersel Hull McDaniel of Poyen, Brothers, David Hull (wife Cathy) of Poyen, Mark Hull of Poyen, Shanon Hull (wife Margaret) of Texarkana, and Eric Hull of North Little Rock, Sister, Johna Kratz (husband Freddie) of Poyen, grandchildren, Jayda, Adeline, Carter, and Hudson and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, May 14, at 11:00am at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Reverend Mike Sullivan and Jason Keisler officiating.  

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
