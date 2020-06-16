Michael Jimerson, age 48, of Benton passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1972 in Jacksonville, Texas the son of David and Gail Wells Jimerson. He was a graduate of Waldo High School in Waldo, AR., attended Southern Arkansas University, and served in the Ministry for many years, with being a Charter member of the Collective Church in Bryant where he served as an Elder, Finance Ministry Leader and Worship Team Bass Guitarist.He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Odessa and Lester Wells and Bert Jimerson and Grandmother-in-law, Roxie Alston.
Survivors his wife, Kasey Alston Jimerson to whom he married April 21, 2012, Son, Brayden Jimerson of Conway, daughters, Kaylee Jimerson of Cabot and Claire Jimerson of Benton, his parents, David and Gail Jimerson of Jacksonville, TX., Sisters, Shanna Sitton (husband Daniel) of Jacksonville, TX., and Stacey Jeffress (husband Geoff) of Rawlins, WY., Grandmother, Allie Faye Busby of Jacksonville, TX., and Father and Mother-in-law Glenn and Marsha Alston, and Grandfather-in-law, Billy Alston all of Malvern and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at 2pm Tuesday, June 16, at Collective Church in Bryant 3230 Market Place Avenue with visitation to be from 1pm until service time at the church. Brother P.J. Noland will officiate. Burial will follow in Lone Hill Cemetery in Malvern. Pallbearers are Jimmy Elrod, Brandon Brumley, Zach Cahall, Shane Harrington, Chris Doggett, Matt Gipson and Justin Harrell. Honorary Pallbearers Daniel Sitton, Geoff Jeffress, Chris Alston and Adam Alston.
A special thanks goes to the Arkansas Hospice and Collective Church for all the love and care shown during this time.
Memorials may be made to Collective Church Benevolence Fund 3230 Market Place Avenue Bryant, AR 72022 State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives: Face Coverings required at all times, 50 attendees or less. Maintain social distancing; no hugs or handshakes please. Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.