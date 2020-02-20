|
Michael "Mike" Wayne Rice, age 66, of Rockport went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after the most courageous 5 year battle anyone has ever fought. Mike was born on August 26, 1953 to the late Raymond Clarence Rice and Vivian Irene Fleming Rhodes. He was an active member of the Arkansas Army Nation Guard, where he worked his way up to medical platoon sergeant before retiring after 21 years of service. He also retired from Cable T.V. after more than 20 years. Mike and his wife, Marsha were co-owners of the Clayton House Restaurant. He loved his Harley's and loved going on rides and trips all over the U. S. He enjoyed going on cruises and camping. He loved the outdoors and mowing yards for his sweet ladies. Hunting was his passion for many years and taking his grandkids hunting made him the happiest. His greatest love of all was his family. He was the best husband, dad, pepaw and brother to his family. Being a dad was his greatest accomplishment until he became a pepaw and he loved them grandkids with all his heart and soul. He will be greatly missed by so many people.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Rice; mother and step-father, Irene and Sam Rhodes; brothers, Charles Rice, Leonard Rice and Kenneth Rice; brother-in-law, Tom Hart and nephews, Dale Rice and Tommy Rice.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Rice; daughters, Tonia Davis and Donica McEntire (Billy); bonus son, James Wallace (Nicole); granddaughters, Emily Wallace, Laney Wallace, Lauren Davis, Karsen Davis and Braelyn McEntire; great grandkids, Rhett, Ryker and Payzlie; brother, Clarence "Bud" Rice (Margaret); sister, Becky Hart and several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, Mike will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22 at 2:00pm at Second Baptist Church in Malvern with visitation beginning at 12:30. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Hall, Danny Bates, Danny Hobbs, John Tanner, Wade Freeman, Phillip Hunt, The Wednesday Night Gang and Big Foot Hunting Club. There are so many close friends that Mike would have loved to list, you know who you are.
In case we missed someone, you are remembered.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2020