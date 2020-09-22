1/1
Mickey "Mouse" Obennoskey
1946 - 2020
Mickey "Mouse" Obennoskey, age 74 of Malvern passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. She was born March 29, 1946 in Oak Grove, Louisiana the daughter of Percy Lee "Bull" Sr., and Malissia Thames Gunter. Mickey was a homemaker, loved to play Bingo and go to yard sales and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James "Big O" Obennoskey to whom she married April 27, 1973, two brothers, Larry Keith "Sonny" Gunter, and Percy Lee Gunter Jr., and her granddog Shadow.
Survivors are her daughter, Tonya Geurin, grandson, James Cody Standifer all of Malvern, sisters, Judy Webb (husband Bill), Chris Johnson, Sandra Huffty all of Louisiana and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Big Creek Cemetery with Brother Scott Efird officiating.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
