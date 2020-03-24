|
|
Mildred Juanita Pilcher,93, of Malvern passed away on March 19,2020. Mildred was born to the late Albert and Agusta Prince on November 4,1927 in New DeRoche, AR. Mildred graduated from Bismarck High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She and her Husband, Murl, owned Pilcher's Body Shop in Malvern.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Murl Pilcher and brothers Buford Prince, John Mack Prince and Jessie Prince.
Mildred is survived by her children Gary Pilcher of Malvern and Doug Pilcher of Fayetteville, AR. Her grandchildren; Mandy Helberg of Glen Rose, Amy Cowling of Malvern and Shae Pilcher of Fayetteville, AR. She also has four great- grandchildren Dylan and Carson Massey of Malvern, John Paul and Hailey Helberg of Glen Rose.
Mildred will be buried on Wednesday the 25th of March at 2 P.M. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in New DeRoche with Rev. Bob Duncan officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern, AR.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2020