|
|
Mildred Viola Robertson Smith was born November 9, 1928, in a two-room house on her family's farm in Social Hill, Hot Spring County, Arkansas. She was the eighth of nine children born to Robert Henry and Sarah Jane Ballard Robertson. That early farm life helped shape the character of the strong woman Mildred became. All who knew her saw her kindness, fortitude, generosity, and unconditional love of family and friends.
While many others embrace material things, Mildred embraced people above all else. She collected family and friends, and her rich collection expanded throughout her life. They and her family will miss her hearty laugh, great cooking, homemade jelly, sewed and crocheted gifts, joyful singing, loving conversation, and personal encouragement.
She met the love of her life Loyd Madison Smith before World War II. After corresponding with Loyd while he was enlisted in military service, they married on September 21, 1946. With Loyd, she had three children. She had high expectations for each of them, not for status but for character. She insisted they be self-reliant, hard-working, educated, honest, and dependable. Most importantly, she wanted them to be responsible for their own destiny and to know that they were no better than anyone else-and no worse. She was proud of them regardless.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Luther, James, Claude, Clark, Chester, and Robert Robertson, sisters, Florence Hall and Emmer Ruth Coston; nephew Harold Robertson: niece Wanda Jane Peterson Myers.
Survivors are her husband of 73 years, Loyd M. Smith, children, Filus Smith (wife Breck), Jane Kriigel (husband Jim), Kay Snavely (husband Bill), sisters-in-laws, Betty Robertson, Lorraine Robertson, grandchildren, Sarah (Josh) Osinkosky, Mike (Jeanne) Snavely, Millie (Randy) Aaron, Matt (Leah) Kriigel, Emersyn Stella Smith, great-grandchildren, Molly and Clara Osinkosky, Edie Snavely, Hayley(Keith) Mason, Brailyn McCarter, Chad Lucas and Walker Aaron, great-great grandchild Garrett Mason.
Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 AM until 11AM at Regency.
Funeral will be Monday October 14, at 11:00 AM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Ryan Bachkus and Bill Snavely officiating. Burial will follow in Rockport Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bill Bridges, Josh Osinkosky, Randy Aaron, Chad Aaron, Mike Snavely, Matt Kriigel, Lucas Aaron and Walker Aaron.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Mason and all surviving nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Rockport Cemetery P.O. Box 182 Malvern, St. Paul United Methodist Church 1310 E. Mill St. Malvern.
Mildred's family sincerely thanks Dr. Dylan Thaxton and staff; Dr. David Griffin and Kim Jobe; Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County doctors, nurses, and staff; and Kindred Hospice staff. They enhanced Mildred's quality of life.
Arrangements are by regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019