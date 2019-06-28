Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Minnie LaFaye Whitson


1929 - 2019
Minnie LaFaye Whitson Obituary
Minnie LaFaye Whitson, age 90 of Malvern passed away Thursday June 27, 2019.  She was born June 5, 1929, in Perryville, Arkansas to the late Ernest William and S. Susan Smith Chism. She was a licensed cosmetologist, working at Holcomb Beauty Shop in Missouri. She was a member of Holcomb Assembly of God Church and then Lifepoint Church, Malvern. Minnie loved to quilt, crocheting for the .
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, William Cecil Whitson, Son, William DeWayne Whitson, two brothers, and five sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Alice Faye Higgins (husband Bobby) of Malvern, grandchildren, Harold Higgins (wife Jennifer) of Bismarck, Rebecca Ivy (husband Darren) of Rolla, Andrea Wicker (husband Chad) of Paragould, and Holly Tate (husband Andy) of Cave City, great grandchildren, Samantha Linn, Saige Myers, Rex Ivy, Lidia Ivy, Will Ivy, Augustus Wicker, Alexander Wicker, Tyler Whitson and Coleman Tate, and one great-great grandchild, Cooper Linn Collins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday July 1, from 6:00- 8:00 pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday July 2, 10:00 am in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Rick McClure officiating.  Burial will be at May Cemetery near Houston, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Floyd Alexander, David Elrod, and Boone Hyatt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Nugent, Bryon Hyatt, and Robbie Holyfield.
Memorials may be made to the Lifepoint Church 25741 Highway 67, Malvern, AR. 72104
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 29, 2019
