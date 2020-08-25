1/1
Minnie Pearl Murdock
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Pearl Murdock, 84, of Malvern, was born February 20, 1936, in Chidester, Arkansas, to the late Odessie Powell and Benton Bedford. She passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2020.
Minnie is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; 2 husbands, 1 son: Osie Lee McKinney, and 1 daughter: Desiree Murdock.
3 brothers: L.G. Bedford, William Roy Bedford, and James Walter Sanders; 1 sister, Mary Ellen Bedford.
She leaves behind 6 children: Alvin Murdock (Stella), Cristianna McKinney all of Malvern, Evita Murdock of Ft. Worth, Texas, Dwayne Murdock, Gwyn Grayer (Herman) both of Malvern, Marchie Murdock (Cheryl) of Red Oak, Texas; 2 sisters: Carolyn Bedford of Ft. Worth, Texas and Tammy Wells Nwaro of Malvern; 1 brother, Ralph Wells (Cheryl) of Rowlett, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Debra Rogers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Minnie's visitation will be held from 3:00–7:00pm, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00am, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Perla Gate Cemetery, in Malvern. Her full obituary is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Perla Gate Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern
329 W Third Street
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 337-9171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brandon's Mortuary, Inc. - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
August 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Portia Cox
August 24, 2020
Miss Minnie Pearl , though you are gone from this side of the mountain, you will never be forgotten. ❤❤❤
Linda Galberth
Friend
August 23, 2020
I love you you and will miss you dearly. You rest now may God be with you.
Addie Williams
Family
August 22, 2020
My condolences to the family and may the comfort and peace of our Lord Jesus continues to be with each of you.
Donzella Watts
Friend
August 22, 2020
IM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS..SHE WAS A GOOD FRIEND..WISE WITH WISDOM..THANK YOU MS. MINNIE PEARL FOR SHARING ...
Beverly Archie
Friend
August 22, 2020
Family with heartfelt sympathy, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers always!!!
Janet Hopson
Family
August 22, 2020
My name is Shirley (Hunter) Lloyd. Willie Mae Richardson is my sister. On behalf of the Hunter Family here in Michigan, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. When we lived in Malvern, we remember Minnie Pearl as a loving person with a beautiful spirit. So sorry for your loss and May God Bless You All
Shirley Lloyd
Family
August 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss.will keep you in my prayers
Gloria Butler
Friend
August 21, 2020
My deepest condolences,may God Comfort You in Your Time of need!
Samuel Hughes
Classmate
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
joyce murdock hogan
Family
August 20, 2020
Much Love from the Welch family.
Jackie Welch
Family
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Reva Delamar
Family
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, Aunt Minnie. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in love and peace
La To is Greene
Family
August 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Murdock family. She was such a sweet lady with a great personality and will be missed by all that knew her. Prayers, love and peace!
Annie Luster
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved