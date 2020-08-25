Minnie Pearl Murdock, 84, of Malvern, was born February 20, 1936, in Chidester, Arkansas, to the late Odessie Powell and Benton Bedford. She passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2020.
Minnie is preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; 2 husbands, 1 son: Osie Lee McKinney, and 1 daughter: Desiree Murdock.
3 brothers: L.G. Bedford, William Roy Bedford, and James Walter Sanders; 1 sister, Mary Ellen Bedford.
She leaves behind 6 children: Alvin Murdock (Stella), Cristianna McKinney all of Malvern, Evita Murdock of Ft. Worth, Texas, Dwayne Murdock, Gwyn Grayer (Herman) both of Malvern, Marchie Murdock (Cheryl) of Red Oak, Texas; 2 sisters: Carolyn Bedford of Ft. Worth, Texas and Tammy Wells Nwaro of Malvern; 1 brother, Ralph Wells (Cheryl) of Rowlett, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Debra Rogers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Minnie's visitation will be held from 3:00–7:00pm, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Brandon's Mortuary, Malvern. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00am, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Perla Gate Cemetery, in Malvern. Her full obituary is available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.