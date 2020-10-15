Morris Edward Nichols, age 87, of Traskwood passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born March 29, 1933, in Poyen, the son of the late Ernest Jason and Lola Mae Walker Nichols. He served in the United States Army Airborne where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne. Morris worked at Alcoa for 31 years and Hoskins Trucking for 11 years. After retirement, Morris worked for Regency Funeral Home as a transport driver for many years. He was a member of Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the NRA. He loved to garden and travel to Colorado. Morris also loved to sing with the Mid South Boys and the Arkansans. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, whom he married on May 6, 1951, Catherene Finley Nichols; daughter, Pam Yvonee Hamm; sisters, JoAnn Moore and Venita Southerland and brother, Ernest "EJ" Nichols.
Survivors, daughter, Sondra Cloud (husband, Norman) of Traskwood; granddaughter, Ashley Cooper (husband, Jason) of Traskwood; granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Cloud; great-grandchildren, Katie and Evan Cloud; sister, Nina Morehead (husband, Wayne) of Hot Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17 at 10:30am at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery with Brother Tony Williams and Brother Maxie Haynes officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:30am at the cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Regency Funeral Home work family, who loved him dearly.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Alcoa Pines Health and Rehab.
