Morris Paul Davis, age 62, of Malvern passed away November 7, 2020 at his home. He was born April 27, 1958, in Malvern, to Claude Dalton and Dorothea Sue Paul Davis. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to fish and hunt. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Davis and a sister, Sharon Mosby.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothea Tillery of Malvern; wife, Betty Sue Davis of Malvern; son, Harley Davis of Caddo Valley; daughters, Marlo Franks and Angie Mathews both of Malvern; two brothers, Tony Davis and Doug (Diana) Davis; one sister, Rebekah Sampson; four grandchildren, Laci Fowler, Josalyn Korsmo, Tori Powell and Koty Hightower and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10th from 4pm to 8pm with the family at funeral home for 6pm to 8pm. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines with social distancing and wearing mask.
