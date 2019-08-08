|
Murl Hobbs age 85 of Malvern passed away August 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center, Hot Spring County. He was born February 1, 1934 in Russellville, AR to Jay and Ava Tanner Hobbs. Murl was of the Assembly of God faith and was a heavy equipment operator in construction. Murl loved his family and loved to fish. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by Asberry Hodge, siblings Helen Burris, William Hobbs, Dewey Hodge and Dewayne Hodge, son-in-law Rel Shepherd.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Wilma Hobbs of Malvern, to whom he married on July 7, 1952, his children: Tommy (Annette) Hobbs of Midway, Jay (Velma) Hobbs of Little Rock, and Wanda Shepherd of Hot Springs, grandchildren, Joy (William) Allen of Scotland, T.J. (Megan) Hobbs of Malvern, J.R. (Vesna) Shepherd of Hot Springs, great-grandchildren; Jade Allen, Bethany Allen, Christie Raye (Boone) Hyatt, Mason, Rachel, and Mylee Hobbs, Addison and Jett Reid, Jase and Jax Shepherd, David, Mykalynn, Walker, Quinten and Abby Hixon and one sister Ava Lou Spurlin of Malvern.
Funeral Service will be 11:00am Friday August 9, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to service, at Regency Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Huskey officiating. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harold Caradine, Josh Burris, Danny Hobbs, and Joe Hobbs, David Hedges, and Kevin Baker. Honorary pallbearers, Jim and Jerry Don Burris and Junior Clouse and a special thanks to Dr. Joe May.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019