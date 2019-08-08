Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Murl Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murl Hobbs


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murl Hobbs Obituary
Murl Hobbs age 85 of Malvern passed away August 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center, Hot Spring County. He was born February 1, 1934 in Russellville, AR to Jay and Ava Tanner Hobbs. Murl was of the Assembly of God faith and was a heavy equipment operator in construction. Murl loved his family and loved to fish. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by Asberry Hodge, siblings Helen Burris, William Hobbs, Dewey Hodge and Dewayne Hodge, son-in-law Rel Shepherd.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Wilma Hobbs of Malvern, to whom he married on July 7, 1952, his children: Tommy (Annette) Hobbs of Midway, Jay (Velma) Hobbs of Little Rock, and Wanda Shepherd of Hot Springs, grandchildren, Joy (William) Allen of Scotland, T.J. (Megan) Hobbs of Malvern, J.R. (Vesna) Shepherd of Hot Springs, great-grandchildren; Jade Allen, Bethany Allen, Christie Raye (Boone) Hyatt, Mason, Rachel, and Mylee Hobbs, Addison and Jett Reid, Jase and Jax Shepherd, David, Mykalynn, Walker, Quinten and Abby Hixon and one sister Ava Lou Spurlin of Malvern.
Funeral Service will be 11:00am Friday August 9, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to service, at Regency Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Huskey officiating. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harold Caradine, Josh Burris, Danny Hobbs, and Joe Hobbs, David Hedges, and Kevin Baker. Honorary pallbearers, Jim and Jerry Don Burris and Junior Clouse and a special thanks to Dr. Joe May.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now