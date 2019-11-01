|
Myra Johnson, age 73, of Malvern passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was born June 14, 1946, in Bogota, Texas, the daughter of the late Joe and Billie Faye Keith Nolen. Myra was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She cherished being a granny to her grandchildren and many other children. She was of the Baptist faith. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her husband, whom she married on December 19, 1964, Fredrick Boyd Johnson of Malvern; son, Roger Johnson of Malvern; daughter, Holly Jackson of Malvern; grandchildren, Charettie Johnson, Cole Jackson and Taylor Jackson; brothers, Bobby Nolen (wife, Helen) of Blossom, Texas and Mark Nolen of Clarksville, Texas; sisters, Sue Thomson of Clarksville, Texas, Kay Haddock (Kent) of Avery, Texas and Jan Burgess of Texas.
Visitation will be Monday, November 4 from 5:00-7:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 5 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Chad Rybard officiating. Burial will follow at Gilchrist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Spencer, Randy Key, Byron McCarver, Jace McCarver, Colton Johnson and Austin Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Johnson and Junior Morrison.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 2, 2019