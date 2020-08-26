1/1
Myra Short
1949 - 2020
Myra Burris Short, age 70 of Malvern passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at NPMC-Hot Springs. She was born in Long Beach, CA. on October 23, 1949 the daughter of the late Hubert Earl and LaVerne (Paul) Burris. Myra was the founder of the Country Gardens Florist in 1977, and after retirement worked as a seamstress. She was an active member of the Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church, serving as Church Pianist and in the Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors are her husband of fifty-one years, Ronny Short to whom she married July 25, 1969, daughters, Amber Barnes (husband Mason) of Malvern and Dana Reynolds (husband Stacy) of Pearcy, brother, Ryan Burris (wife Kyla) of Glen Rose, sisters, Debbie Burks (husband William) of Malvern, Lisa Bohannan (husband Mike) of Washington, Iowa, grandchildren Dillon and Madison Hall, Jessica Bray (husband Taylor) and Jacey Tuggle, Noah and Abby Reynolds, great-grandchild, Baylor Grace Bray and numerous nieces and nephews, and her precious fur babies Eli and Isaac.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, at 10:00 AM in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Todd and Tyler Bray officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Lone Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Stacy Reynolds, Mason Barnes, Caleb Rogers, Dillon Hall, Taylor Bray and Noah Reynolds.

Honorary pallbearers are Jessica, Madison, Abby and Jacey, Carson Looney, Nurses and Staff of ICU at NPMC, and Josh Moreland (APRN).

Memorials may be made to Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund.

Please follow COVID -19 Guidelines and Facemask are required.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home, Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
