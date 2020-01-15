|
Myrtle Evanell Saunders, 89, of Arkadelphia passed away on January 10, 2020. Nell was born to the late Clarence and Gracie Crisp Rominger on September 2, 1930, in Prince George's, Maryland.
Nell is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Rominger & Gracie Crisp Rominger; and her husband, Carroll Saunders.
Nell is survived by her children, Diane Siegel (Michael) of Apex, NC, Donna Jines, of Apex, NC, and Leston Saunders of Hot Springs, AR; grandchildren, Jennifer Siegel (Daniel) Gonzalez, Amber Siegel (Kyle Williams), Danny Coburn, Jeremiah Saunders; great-grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Williams, and Hayden Gonzalez; and one sister, Dora Kelly.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Jennifer Gonzalez, Leston Saunders, Amber Siegel and Danny Coburn. Honorary pallbearers are the Staff @ Courtyard Gardens in Arkadelphia. Interment will be at Neighbors Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2020