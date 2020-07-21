Nancy Jo Nichols Smither, age 75 of Poyen passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. She was born May 26, 1945 in Enid, Oklahoma to Kenneth and Wilma Nichols Sr. Nancy loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a member of the Poyen Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond (Doc) Smither to whom she married March 26, 1966, brothers, Charles and Michael Nichols.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tammie Burks (husband Michael), Carol McDougal (husband Max) all of Magnet Cove, Terry Klein (husband Brandon) of Poyen, and Regina Breshears Nichols of Hot Springs, grandkids, Keith Nichols, Samantha Lankford (husband Jacob), Brittany Burks (fiancé Colton Ross), Kari Burks, Makyla Thornberry (husband Scott), Magan McDougal, William and Zachary Klein, and Dewayne and Justin McCool. Great-grandkids, Braxton Nichols, Ava Thornberry, Ruby Ross, Rylee Lankford; Sister, Frances Jones of New Caney, Texas, brother, Kenneth Nichols Jr. (wife Beth) of Junction City, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Walk thru visitation will be Wednesday July 22, 4-8PM with family time from 6-8 PM at Regency.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23, 10AM in the Regency Chapel with Brothers Kevin Spurlin and Bobby Goodknight officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.
Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines.
Pallbearers are Chuck Fite, Joey Smith, Kevin Connor, Paul Roark, Dave Mitchell, and John Harmon. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Carder, Truman Fite, and William and Zachary Klein.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Home Care Staff.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery Fund or Poyen Missionary Baptist Church P.O. Box 202 Poyen, AR 72128
