Nancy Lee Dedmon


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Lee Dedmon Obituary
Nancy Lee Dedmon age 76, of Hot Springs passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born January 28, 1943, in Murfreesboro, AR to McKinley and Pauline Willis Thompson. They preceded her in death as well as her husband, M.T. Demon; daughter-in-love, Jackie Thompson; siblings, L.J., A.D., Tellious, Odell, Charlie, Shirley, Avant, Fred Thompson, and Ruby Johnson.
Nancy was a graduate and salutatorian of the Historic Langston High School Class of 1961. She was a longtime member of the Entre Nous Social Club. Nancy was also a longtime member of Nazarene Baptist Church serving as a Deaconess and numerous other ministries.
Survivors include her sons, Frank (Vanessa) Thompson, Gregory (Claira) Thompson, Brian Thompson; her brother, Tyree Thompson; her bonus and extended children, Kathyrn (James) Bruton, Marilyn Hughes, Charlotte (John) Primm, Lorrie Harrison, Vance Dedmon, and Ronald Davis; a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Nazarene Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Crestview Cemetery. Visitation will be today, Friday, April 19 from 5:00 -6:30 PM at the funeral home.
Guest registry is at http://www.carriganmemorial.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carrigan Memorial Funeral Services.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 19, 2019
