Nellie Grace Milburn, age 87, of Malvern passed away March 18, 2020 at Encore Nursing and Rehab. She was born January 5, 1933 in Warren, Arkansas to Charles and Sarah Ellen Sharp Kelley. She was of the Southern Baptist Faith and loved to grown flowers in her yard. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Lee Milburn; longtime companion, Chester Garrett; brothers, Donald Kelley and Bob Kelley and his wife, Ruline.
Survivors include her children, Doug (Renee) Milburn of Malvern, Belinda Carner of Pineville LA, Sherry Cassady of PA, Ramona Hall (Charles) of Malvern and Grace Acosta (Louis) of Hot Springs; sister, Mildred Ann Lay (Robert) of Morgan City, LA; sister-in-law, Mary Kelley of Malvern; grandchildren, Brandi Thomas, Dalton Milburn, David Cassady, Traci O'Brien, Sean Carner, Justin Hall, Jessica Montgomery, Darryl Parks and Marc Acosta and 20 great grandchildren; half-brothers, Eddie Kelley and Mike Kelley of Magnolia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 22 from 4-6pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Monday, March 23 at 1:00pm in Oak Ridge Cemetery with Reverend Jim Bo Manning officiating. Pallbearers will be Dalton Milburn, Marc Acosta, Justin Hall and Darryl Parks.
A special thanks to Dr. Shawn Purifoy, Nurses and staff, Lynn Davis, Debbie Watson, Eddie Conklin and Mila Brock.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2020