Nona "Scoot" (Hogue) Henry
1939 - 2020
Nona "Scoot" Hogue Henry, age 81 of Diamondhead, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi on January 6, 1939 to the late Ethel Lloyd Hogue and Wynona Dixon Hogue Blakeney. Reared and educated in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, she graduated from Rolling Fork High School. After many years of service, she retired from Arkansas Power and Light (now Entergy) in Malvern in 1986, and after relocating to Massena, New York in the mid 80's, she retired from Reynolds Metals Company in 1994, and moved back to this area. She attended Diamondhead Community Church. Nona loved being with her family and friends, and doing volunteer work. She was the wife of Tom Henry, to whom she was married on February 14, 1975 in Malvern.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Henry of Diamondhead; her children, Vanessa Bradley (Gerald) of Texarkana, Arkansas, Alton Robertson, Jr. of Hot Springs, and Julie Wheetley (Arley, Jr.) of Hot Springs; Soooiiee, her fur baby; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Douglas Hogue (Alexis) of Tyler, Texas; a sister, Dot Jackson of Vicksburg, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nona was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Grace Moore, and a grandson, Kevin Lloyd Nichols.
A memorial service will be held at eleven o'clock Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020 at Diamondhead Community Church with the Reverends George McCoy and Mike Fikes officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home of Malvern.
A visitation at the church will precede the service by on hour, beginning at ten o'clock.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
