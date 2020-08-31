1/1
Norma J. Robinson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Robinson age 88, of Malvern passed away Monday August 31, 2020, at NPMC in Hot Springs. She was born August 9, 1932 in Bly, Oregon the daughter of Amos Leroy and Edna Mae Merritt Book. She was a data entry administrative assistant for B & C Shoes in Malvern and after her retirement she enjoyed traveling, quilting, sewing, and especially bird watching. Norma attended Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Jessup.

Survivors are son, Donny Robinson (wife Liz), of Malvern and daughter, Dianna Rodriguez (husband Neo) of Hot Springs, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ronnie Hardin officiating. A time of visiting will be after the services.

Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines and Face mask are required.

Cremation Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved