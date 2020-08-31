Norma J. Robinson age 88, of Malvern passed away Monday August 31, 2020, at NPMC in Hot Springs. She was born August 9, 1932 in Bly, Oregon the daughter of Amos Leroy and Edna Mae Merritt Book. She was a data entry administrative assistant for B & C Shoes in Malvern and after her retirement she enjoyed traveling, quilting, sewing, and especially bird watching. Norma attended Donaldson Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Jessup.
Survivors are son, Donny Robinson (wife Liz), of Malvern and daughter, Dianna Rodriguez (husband Neo) of Hot Springs, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ronnie Hardin officiating. A time of visiting will be after the services.
Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines and Face mask are required.
Cremation Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home of Malvern. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com