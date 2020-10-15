1/1
Norma Lee Hunt
1926 - 2020
Norma Lee Hunt, age 93, of Murphy, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, surrounded by family.  She was born on December 14, 1926 in Hot Spring County to the late Garland Gross and Anna Josephine Funk Gross.  Norma was a devout Christian and a member of Valley Mills Baptist Church.  Her greatest blessing was being a mother to her five children.  She loved her family, visiting friends, country and gospel music, the outdoors, and gardening.  After rearing her beloved children, Norma returned to school, earned her RN license, and began her more than 30-year nursing career at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in Waco, Texas.  Norma was also a Mary Kay consultant for close to 50 years.
 
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Clayton Hunt; sister, Carmen; brothers, Mack, Eugene, and Darrell (J. C.) Gross, and the father of her children, C. L. Hunt.
 
Norma Lee is survived by her children, Don (Carla), Randy, Troy (Cynthia), Patricia "Sunday" Slack, and Jamie Hunt; her sisters, Melba Garrett and Frances Peckham; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins, John Allan Funk, Jim Funk, Herman Overton, Mary Lee Mohler, and A. J. Williams.
 
Her graveside service was held in Texas.
 
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
 
Online condolences may be sent via www.jafunkfuneralhome.com.
 

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
