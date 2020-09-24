Norman Lou Guthrie, age 83, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Truro, Iowa, on September 27, 1936 to the late Wilbert Guthrie and Wilma Scherdin Guthrie. Reared and educated in both Iowa and Texas, he graduated from Phillips High School in Phillips, Texas in 1955. After graduation, he went to work for Natural Gas Pipeline Company. He was transferred to the Malvern station in 1976, and retired after 32 years with the company in September 1992. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, waterskiing, and being involved in the activities of his family, especially his grandchildren. Lots of friends and family learned to waterski while he pulled them behind his boat on Lake DeGray. He was a member of North Main Church of Christ.
Norman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Melba Jo Hathaway Guthrie, two daughters and their spouses he loved like sons, Pam and Mark Smith, and Jill and Shane Gregory, all of Malvern. The true blessings in his life were his four grandchildren, Cody Smith and wife, McKenzie of Stuttgart, Carson Smith of Conway, and Jake and Tara Gregory of Malvern; two nieces, Kathy VanDike of Norwalk, Iowa, Bonnie Jones of Newport, Washington; a nephew, Tom Guthrie of Norwalk, Iowa; and his best fur buddy, Prissy.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Wounded Warriors
and Tunnels to Towers.
