Norman Warford


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman Warford Obituary
Norman Warford, born on the Lords Day, November 11, 1930, passed away on June 4, 2019.
His love for God and faith in Jesus Christ was lived in his daily life. Teaching aspiring preachers at Bethel Baptist Church in Horn Lake Michigan was his calling.
Norman is preceded in death by his first wife Evelyn Warford, son Michael Warford who both lost their lives at age 53 to cancer and his second wife, Doris Warford.
He is survived by his loving daughter Susan Warford who cared for him in his later years.
He will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery with his family.
Come to me you of heavy burden and I will give you rest, my yoke is easy and burden light. Matthew 11:28-30.
Arrangements entrusted by Atkinson Funeral Home, Malvern. Guest may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 19, 2019
